Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

CZWI stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

