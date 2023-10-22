ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

About ClearOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

