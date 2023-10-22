Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.72.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CCA
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.