Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.72.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$57.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.03. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$57.10 and a twelve month high of C$82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

