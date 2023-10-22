Community Bank N.A. Acquires 429 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

