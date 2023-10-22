Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $452.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $465.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.39 and its 200 day moving average is $408.51. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

