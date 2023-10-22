Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ADM opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

