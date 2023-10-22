Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

