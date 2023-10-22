Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 485.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

