Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.60 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.