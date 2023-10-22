Community Bank N.A. Sells 600 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $4,467,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

