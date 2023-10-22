Community Bank N.A. Sells 750 Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.12% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCA opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.