Community Bank N.A. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

