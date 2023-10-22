Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. 413,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,087.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

