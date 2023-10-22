CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Get CONMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,302,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CONMED by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.