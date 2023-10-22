ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 7th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $52,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.06. 5,289,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

