ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

