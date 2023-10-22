ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

ContraFect stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

