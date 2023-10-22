ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
ContraFect stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
