Contrasting Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 10.49% 24.41% 9.69% DeFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions and DeFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

91.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and DeFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $833.60 million 1.84 $102.50 million $2.74 19.13 DeFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats DeFi Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue, ActiveDisclosure, eBrevia, and other solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transactional and compliance processes; extract data and analyze contracts; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including ArcDigital, ArcReporting, ArcPro, and ArcRegulatory, as well as services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators and investors. The IC-CCM segment offers its investment companies clients with tech-enabled services to prepare, file, and distribute registration forms, as well as XBRL-formatted filings pursuant to the Investment Act, through the SEC's EDGAR system. This segment also provides print and distribution solutions for its clients to communicate with their investors. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and listing of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The company's ETPs provide investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies that seeks to operate as an alternative to the traditional financial system; and DeFi Infrastructure that offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

