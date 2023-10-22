Contrasting New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) & Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Hope and Peabody Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Hope 1 2 0 0 1.67 Peabody Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Peabody Energy has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Peabody Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than New Hope.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

3.0% of New Hope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

New Hope pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. New Hope pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peabody Energy pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares New Hope and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Hope N/A N/A N/A Peabody Energy 25.97% 35.81% 20.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Hope and Peabody Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Hope N/A N/A N/A $0.07 58.57 Peabody Energy $4.98 billion 0.67 $1.30 billion $9.08 2.75

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Hope. Peabody Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Hope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats New Hope on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales. It also holds 849 square kilometers of net oil-producing acreage in nine production projects located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin. In addition, the company engages in the farming, grazing, and land management activities; and operation of bulk handling facility comprising receiving, storage, and shipping of coal, construction sand and aggregates, chips and pellets, and mineral sands, as well as raw and processed minerals, such as bauxite, manganese, diatomite, etc. Further, it is involved in port operation and handling; logistics; and marketing activities. The company has operations in Japan, China, Taiwan, Chile, Korea, Vietnam, India, Australia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

