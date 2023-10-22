Contrasting TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.08 -$329.91 million N/A N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TerrAscend and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 0 0 N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -131.52% -2.35% -0.98% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.44%

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats TerrAscend on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

