Cooperman Leon G Buys 912,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,500 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 8.2% of Cooperman Leon G’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.38% of Energy Transfer worth $151,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 9,847,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,828,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

