Cooperman Leon G Has $107.53 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 5.8% of Cooperman Leon G’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 1.14% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $107,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

