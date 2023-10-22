Cooperman Leon G Has $124.82 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cooperman Leon G reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,400 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 6.8% of Cooperman Leon G’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.29% of Apollo Global Management worth $124,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $82.36. 3,004,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

