Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Head to Head Analysis

Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Warrior Met Coal $1.74 billion 1.40 $641.30 million $8.92 5.23

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Warrior Met Coal 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coronado Global Resources and Warrior Met Coal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Warrior Met Coal has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Warrior Met Coal 28.47% 31.67% 22.86%

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

