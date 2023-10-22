Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $16.95 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 5.3% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.13. 127,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,960. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.