Corrigan Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 6.3% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,344. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.