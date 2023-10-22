Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 2,581 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Corrigan Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $59,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.78. 1,572,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.88 and its 200-day moving average is $272.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

