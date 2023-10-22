Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 2,287 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 8.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $264.50. The stock had a trading volume of 881,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

