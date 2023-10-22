Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 2,585 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,369,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. 344,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,232. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.82 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

