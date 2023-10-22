Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 3,342 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.44. 2,317,867 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.