CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.83. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

