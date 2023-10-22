CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.83. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
