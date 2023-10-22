Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.87. 48,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.