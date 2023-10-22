Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up 20.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Credicorp worth $57,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 288.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 203,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,979. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.