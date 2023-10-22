Critical Survey: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and MediaAlpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 6.10 $59.97 billion $4.72 28.97 MediaAlpha $459.07 million 1.36 -$57.67 million ($1.52) -6.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.1% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52% MediaAlpha -16.12% N/A -26.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 0 11 0 3.00 MediaAlpha 1 1 3 0 2.40

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $130.94, indicating a potential downside of 4.24%. MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.03%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats MediaAlpha on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.