Critical Survey: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and Mitchells & Butlers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.29 million 1.59 $430,000.00 $0.06 12.00 Mitchells & Butlers $2.83 billion 0.55 $16.65 million N/A N/A

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue and earnings than BAB.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BAB has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BAB and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.01% 14.49% 10.27% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BAB and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitchells & Butlers 0 1 2 0 2.67

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Mitchells & Butlers plc operates as a subsidiary of Odyzean Limited.

