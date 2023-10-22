Critical Survey: Escalon Medical (ESMC) and Its Rivals

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) is one of 74 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Escalon Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Escalon Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million $220,000.00 -20,000.00 Escalon Medical Competitors $1.02 billion $90.26 million -516.45

Escalon Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical. Escalon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical Competitors 179 676 1889 96 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Escalon Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 80.85%. Given Escalon Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Escalon Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 2.13% 36.98% 5.31% Escalon Medical Competitors -424.72% -202.55% -34.24%

Risk & Volatility

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical’s competitors have a beta of 12.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Escalon Medical competitors beat Escalon Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

