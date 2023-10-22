CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.32. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 18,633 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

