Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

