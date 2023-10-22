Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.