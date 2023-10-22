CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $69.05. 7,618,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

