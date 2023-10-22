Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,113. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

