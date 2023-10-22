Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.19. 857,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,649. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

