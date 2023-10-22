Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.