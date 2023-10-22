Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 956 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 299,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,591. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

