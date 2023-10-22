Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 898.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DEF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. 3,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.