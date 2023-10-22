Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DAL. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

