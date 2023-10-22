Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) vs. Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Head to Head Contrast

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical -131.69% -73.66% -46.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A $23.08 1.69 Outset Medical $115.38 million 1.58 -$162.96 million ($3.51) -1.05

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Demant A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.6% of Demant A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Demant A/S and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Outset Medical 1 2 3 0 2.33

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $16.86, indicating a potential upside of 359.32%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.