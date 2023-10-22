Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 373,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. 7,909,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

