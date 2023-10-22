Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DVN stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

