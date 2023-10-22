DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.